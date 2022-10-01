U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Gen. William Jurney, right, commanding general of II Marine Expeditionary Force; Sue Jurney, center, spouse of Lt. Gen. Jurney; U.S. Army Lt. Gen. Ronald Place, director of Defense Health Agency; and U.S. Navy Capt. Nadjmeh Hariri, left, commanding officer of 2nd Dental Battalion, 2nd Marine Logistics Group, pose for a photo on Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, Jan. 10, 2022. During the ceremony, service members from around II Marine Expeditionary Force cut a ribbon to 2nd Dental Battalion's new Naval Dental Center marking the end of construction for the new facility. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Scott Jenkins)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.10.2022 Date Posted: 01.10.2022 13:42 Photo ID: 7006651 VIRIN: 220110-M-QP496-1099 Resolution: 4882x3255 Size: 10.49 MB Location: CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 2nd Marine Logistics Group Celebrates New Naval Dental Center [Image 6 of 6], by Cpl Scott Jenkins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.