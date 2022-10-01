2nd Marine Logistics Group Celebrates New Naval Dental Center

U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Gen. William Jurney, second from left, commanding general of II Marine Expeditionary Force; Lt. Gen. Ronald Place, third from right, director of Defense Health Agency; and Brig. Gen. Andrew Niebel, right, commanding general of Marine Corps Installations East, cut a ribbon on Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, Jan. 10, 2022. During the ceremony, service members from around II Marine Expeditionary Force cut a ribbon to 2nd Dental Battalion's new Naval Dental Center marking the end of construction for the new facility. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Scott Jenkins)

Date Taken: 01.10.2022 Location: CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, US