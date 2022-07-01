First Lieutenant Promotes to Captain at DPTA, Poland

Maj. Randy Shed, Executive Officer of the 2nd Battalion 34th Armored Regiment “Dreadnaughts,” 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Infantry Division, and newly promoted Capt. Michael Dotson, Communications Officer of the 2nd Battalion 34th Armored Regiment, 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Infantry Division, recite the Oath of Commissioned Officers at Drawsko Pomorskie Training Area, Poland, Jan. 7, 2022. The commissioning oath is an individual commitment, made freely, publicly, and without mental reservation, to support and defend the compact that forms the United States ``against all enemies foreign and domestic; to bear true faith and allegiance to the same,” and, echoing the commission, to “well and faithfully discharge the duties of the office on which I am about to enter.” (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Tara Fajardo Arteaga)

