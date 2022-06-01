First Lieutenant Promotes to Captain at DPTA, Poland

U.S. Army Maj. Randy Shed, Executive Officer of the 2nd Battalion, 34th Armored Regiment, 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Infantry Division, pins the newly promoted Capt. Michael Dotson, Communications Officer of the 2nd Battalion, 34th Armored Regiment, 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Infantry Division at Drawsko Pomorskie Training Area, Poland, on January 7, 2022. The rank is pinned to the patrol cap as part of the pinning ceremony. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Gabriel Rivera)

