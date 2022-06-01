Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    First Lieutenant Promotes to Captain at DPTA, Poland [Image 2 of 6]

    First Lieutenant Promotes to Captain at DPTA, Poland

    DRAWSKO POMORSKIE, POLAND

    01.06.2022

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Gabriel Rivera-Villanueva 

    113th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army Maj. Randy Shed, Executive Officer of the 2nd Battalion, 34th Armored Regiment, 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Infantry Division, pins the newly promoted Capt. Michael Dotson, Communications Officer of the 2nd Battalion, 34th Armored Regiment, 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Infantry Division at Drawsko Pomorskie Training Area, Poland, on January 7, 2022. The rank is pinned to the patrol cap as part of the pinning ceremony. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Gabriel Rivera)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.06.2022
    Date Posted: 01.10.2022 05:16
    Photo ID: 7006286
    VIRIN: 220107-Z-TS965-1013
    Resolution: 4379x2823
    Size: 3.04 MB
    Location: DRAWSKO POMORSKIE, PL 
    Hometown: FORT SMITH, AR, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, First Lieutenant Promotes to Captain at DPTA, Poland [Image 6 of 6], by SSG Gabriel Rivera-Villanueva, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    First Lieutenant Promotes to Captain at DPTA, Poland
    First Lieutenant Promotes to Captain at DPTA, Poland
    First Lieutenant Promotes to Captain at DPTA, Poland
    First Lieutenant Promotes to Captain at DPTA, Poland
    First Lieutenant Promotes to Captain at DPTA, Poland
    First Lieutenant Promotes to Captain at DPTA, Poland

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Promotion
    V Corps
    USArmy
    AtlanticResolve
    StrongerTogether
    BigRedOne
    V Corps Forward

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT