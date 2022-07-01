Newly promoted Capt. Michael Dotson, Communications Officer of the 2nd Battalion 34th Armored Regiment, 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Infantry Division, speaks to the troops of the 2nd Battalion 34th Armored Regiment “Dreadnaughts,” 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Infantry Division at Drawsko Pomorskie Training Area, Poland, Jan. 7, 2022. Dotson is deployed to Poland to support Atlantic Resolve, a set of multinational exercises helping provide ready and postured combat-credible forces through training and security cooperation activities. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Tara Fajardo Arteaga)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.07.2022 Date Posted: 01.10.2022 05:07 Photo ID: 7006295 VIRIN: 220107-Z-KT633-1029 Resolution: 6720x4480 Size: 12.49 MB Location: DRAWSKO POMORSKIE, PL Hometown: FORT SMITH, AR, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, First Lieutenant Promotes to Captain at DPTA, Poland [Image 6 of 6], by SGT Tara Fajardo Arteaga, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.