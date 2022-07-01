First Lieutenant Promotes to Captain at DPTA, Poland

Maj. Randy Shed, Executive Officer of the 2nd Battalion 34th Armored Regiment “Dreadnaughts,” 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Infantry Division, speaks of the achievements of soon to be Capt. Michael Dotson, Communications Officer of the 2nd Battalion 34th Armored Regiment, 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Infantry Division during a promotion ceremony at Drawsko Pomorskie Training Area, Poland, Jan. 7, 2022. Commissioned officers are the managers, problem solvers, key influencers, and planners who lead enlisted Soldiers in all situations. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Tara Fajardo Arteaga)

Date Taken: 01.07.2022
Location: DRAWSKO POMORSKIE, PL