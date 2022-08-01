2021 Airman of the Year Awards

U.S. Air Force Airman First Class Landon Hiebert (left), Tech. Sgt. Stephanie Paczesny (center left), both from the 126th Air Refueling Wing, located at Scott Air Force Base, Belleville, Illinois, Master Sgt. Dylan Geer (center right) from the 183d Wing, Springfield, Illinois, and Master Sgt. Kathy Moran (right), from the 182nd Airlift Wing, located in Peoria, Illinois pose for a photo after being named the 2021 Outstanding Airman of the Year at Joint Force Headquarters, Camp Lincoln, Springfield, Illinois on 8 January 2022. Airmen were nominated for the 2021 OAY Awards in the categories of Airman, Non Commissioned Officer, Senior Non Commissioned Officer, and First Sergeant from across the State by their Wings to represent the State. Award winners of the 21 OAY Awards will move on to compete at a national level with Airmen from across the Nation. (U.S. Air National Guard Photo by Master Sgt. Shelly Stark)

