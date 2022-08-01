2021 Airman of the Year Awards

U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Jennifer Aurora, the Command Chief for the Illinois Air National Guard presents Master Sgt. Dylan Geer from the 183d Wing located in Springfield, Illinois with a statue at the 2021 Outstanding Airmen of the Year Awards (2021 OAY) awards at Joint Force Headquarters, Camp Lincoln, Springfield, Illinois on 8 January 2022. Geer was selected as the 2021 OAY Senior Non Commissioned Officer for the State of Illinois. Airmen from the across the State were nominated by their Wings to represent the state before the winners were announced. Award winners of the 21 OAY Awards will move on to compete at a national level with Airmen from across the Nation. (U.S. Air National Guard Photo by Master Sgt. Shelly Stark)

