    2021 Airman of the Year Awards [Image 11 of 17]

    2021 Airman of the Year Awards

    SPRINGFIELD, IL, UNITED STATES

    01.08.2022

    Photo by Master Sgt. Shelly A Stark 

    183rd Wing

    U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Jennifer Aurora, the Command Chief for the Illinois Air National Guard presents Master Sgt. Dylan Geer from the 183d Wing located in Springfield, Illinois with a statue at the 2021 Outstanding Airmen of the Year Awards (2021 OAY) awards at Joint Force Headquarters, Camp Lincoln, Springfield, Illinois on 8 January 2022. Geer was selected as the 2021 OAY Senior Non Commissioned Officer for the State of Illinois. Airmen from the across the State were nominated by their Wings to represent the state before the winners were announced. Award winners of the 21 OAY Awards will move on to compete at a national level with Airmen from across the Nation. (U.S. Air National Guard Photo by Master Sgt. Shelly Stark)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.08.2022
    Date Posted: 01.09.2022 12:16
    Photo ID: 7006007
    VIRIN: 220108-Z-QQ875-0182
    Resolution: 2848x2034
    Size: 3.7 MB
    Location: SPRINGFIELD, IL, US 
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2021 Airman of the Year Awards [Image 17 of 17], by MSgt Shelly A Stark, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Illinois Air National Guard
    United States Air Force
    182nd Airlift Wing
    126th Air Refueling Wing
    183d Wing
    2021 Outstanding Airman of the Year Awards

