U.S. Airmen and Soldiers from the Illinois National Guard pose for a photo following the 2021 Airman of the Year Awards at Joint Force Headquarters, Camp Lincoln, Springfield, Illinois on 8 January 2022. . Pictured from left to right are Chief Master Sgt. Jennifer Aurora, the Command Chief for the Illinois Air National Guard, Maj. Gen. Peter Nezamis (left), the Assistant Adjutant General - Air and commander of the Illinois Air National Guard, Airman First Class Landon Hiebert, Tech. Sgt. Stephanie Paczesny, Master Sgt. Dylan Geer, Master Sgt. Kathy Moran, Maj. Gen. Rich Neely, the Adjutant General and commander of the Illinois National Guard and Command Sgt. Maj. Dena Ballowe (left), Senior Enlisted Leader of the Illinois National Guard. Airmen were nominated for the 2021 OAY Awards in the categories of Airman, Non Commissioned Officer, Senior Non Commissioned Officer, and First Sergeant from across the State by their Wings to represent the State. Award winners of the 21 OAY Awards will move on to compete at a national level with Airmen from across the Nation. (U.S. Air National Guard Photo by Master Sgt. Shelly Stark)

