    2021 Airman of the Year Awards [Image 17 of 17]

    2021 Airman of the Year Awards

    SPRINGFIELD, IL, UNITED STATES

    01.08.2022

    Photo by Master Sgt. Shelly A Stark 

    183rd Wing

    U.S. Airmen and Soldiers from the Illinois National Guard pose for a photo following the 2021 Airman of the Year Awards at Joint Force Headquarters, Camp Lincoln, Springfield, Illinois on 8 January 2022. . Pictured from left to right are Chief Master Sgt. Jennifer Aurora, the Command Chief for the Illinois Air National Guard, Maj. Gen. Peter Nezamis (left), the Assistant Adjutant General - Air and commander of the Illinois Air National Guard, Airman First Class Landon Hiebert, Tech. Sgt. Stephanie Paczesny, Master Sgt. Dylan Geer, Master Sgt. Kathy Moran, Maj. Gen. Rich Neely, the Adjutant General and commander of the Illinois National Guard and Command Sgt. Maj. Dena Ballowe (left), Senior Enlisted Leader of the Illinois National Guard. Airmen were nominated for the 2021 OAY Awards in the categories of Airman, Non Commissioned Officer, Senior Non Commissioned Officer, and First Sergeant from across the State by their Wings to represent the State. Award winners of the 21 OAY Awards will move on to compete at a national level with Airmen from across the Nation. (U.S. Air National Guard Photo by Master Sgt. Shelly Stark)

    Date Taken: 01.08.2022
    Date Posted: 01.09.2022 12:16
    Photo ID: 7006013
    VIRIN: 220108-Z-QQ875-0231
    Resolution: 3350x2392
    Size: 6.11 MB
    Location: SPRINGFIELD, IL, US 
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2021 Airman of the Year Awards [Image 17 of 17], by MSgt Shelly A Stark, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Illinois Air National Guard
    United States Air Force
    182nd Airlift Wing
    126th Air Refueling Wing
    183d Wing
    2021 Outstanding Airman of the Year Awards

