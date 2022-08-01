2021 Airman of the Year Awards

U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. Peter Nezamis (left), the Assistant Adjutant General - Air and commander of the Illinois Air National Guard presents Airman First Class Landon Hiebert (left) from the 126th Air Refueling Wing, located at Scott Air Force Base, Belleville, Illinois with a challenge coin at the 2021 Outstanding Airmen of the Year Awards (2021 AOY) at Joint Force Headquarters, Camp Lincoln, Springfield, Illinois on 8 January 2022. Hiebert was selected as the 2021 OAY Airman for the State of Illinois. Airmen from the across the State were nominated by their Wings to represent the state before the winners were announced. Award winners of the 21 OAY Awards will move on to compete at a national level with Airmen from across the Nation. (U.S. Air National Guard Photo by Master Sgt. Shelly Stark)

