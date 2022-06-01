U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Brandon Parker, Chief of Staff, Combined Joint Task Force - Operation Inherent Resolve, addresses the Soldiers of the outgoing unit Task Force Phoenix, 40th Combat Aviation Brigade, and the incoming Task Force Eagle, 11th Expeditionary Combat Aviation Brigade, during a Transfer-of-Authority ceremony in the base theater at Camp Buehring, Kuwait.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.06.2022 Date Posted: 01.09.2022 07:54 Photo ID: 7005876 VIRIN: 220106-A-DP660-767 Resolution: 5472x3648 Size: 9.13 MB Location: CAMP BUEHRING, KW Web Views: 3 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Mission complete. Task Force Phoenix heads home after 9-month mission in the Middle East [Image 5 of 5], by MAJ Jason Sweeney, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.