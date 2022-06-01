U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Brandon Parker, Chief of Staff, Combined Joint Task Force - Operation Inherent Resolve, addresses the Soldiers of the outgoing unit Task Force Phoenix, 40th Combat Aviation Brigade, and the incoming Task Force Eagle, 11th Expeditionary Combat Aviation Brigade, during a Transfer-of-Authority ceremony in the base theater at Camp Buehring, Kuwait.
|Date Taken:
|01.06.2022
|Date Posted:
|01.09.2022 07:54
|Photo ID:
|7005876
|VIRIN:
|220106-A-DP660-767
|Resolution:
|5472x3648
|Size:
|9.13 MB
|Location:
|CAMP BUEHRING, KW
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Mission complete. Task Force Phoenix heads home after 9-month mission in the Middle East [Image 5 of 5], by MAJ Jason Sweeney, identified by DVIDS
Mission complete. Task Force Phoenix heads home after 9-month mission in the Middle East
