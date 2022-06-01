Mission complete. Task Force Phoenix heads home after 9-month mission in the Middle East

Task Force Eagle Commander Col. Matthew Hill addresses the audience during a Transfer-of-Authority ceremony for the outgoing unit Task Force Phoenix, 40th Combat Aviation Brigade, and the incoming Task Force Eagle, 11th Expeditionary Combat Aviation Brigade, in the base theater at Camp Buehring, Kuwait. (U.S Army National Guard photo by Maj. Jason Sweeney)

