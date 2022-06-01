Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Mission complete. Task Force Phoenix heads home after 9-month mission in the Middle East

    Mission complete. Task Force Phoenix heads home after 9-month mission in the Middle East

    CAMP BUEHRING, KUWAIT

    01.06.2022

    Photo by Maj. Jason Sweeney 

    40th Combat Aviation Brigade

    Task Force Eagle Commander Col. Matthew Hill addresses the audience during a Transfer-of-Authority ceremony for the outgoing unit Task Force Phoenix, 40th Combat Aviation Brigade, and the incoming Task Force Eagle, 11th Expeditionary Combat Aviation Brigade, in the base theater at Camp Buehring, Kuwait. (U.S Army National Guard photo by Maj. Jason Sweeney)

    Date Taken: 01.06.2022
    Date Posted: 01.09.2022 07:54
    This work, Mission complete. Task Force Phoenix heads home after 9-month mission in the Middle East, by MAJ Jason Sweeney, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

