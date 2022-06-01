Mission complete. Task Force Phoenix heads home after 9-month mission in the Middle East

Task Force Phoenix Commander Col. Alan Gronewold addresses his Soldiers who have completed their nine-month mission in the Middle East and wishes godspeed to the incoming unit Task Force Eagle, 11th Expeditionary Combat Aviation Brigade, during a Transfer-of-Authority ceremony in the base theater at Camp Buehring, Kuwait.
