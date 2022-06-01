Task Force Phoenix Commander Col. Alan Gronewold, Task Force Phoenix Command Sgt. Maj. Refugio Rosas and Task Force Command Chief Warrant Officer 5 Rich Huber case the 40th Combat Aviation colors during a Transfer-of-Authority ceremony for the outgoing unit Task Force Phoenix, 40th Combat Aviation Brigade, and the incoming Task Force Eagle, 11th Expeditionary Combat Aviation Brigade, in the base theater at Camp Buehring, Kuwait. The casing of the colors symbolically marks the end of Task Force Phoenix's nine-month mission in the Middle East.
|Date Taken:
|01.06.2022
|Date Posted:
|01.09.2022 07:54
|Photo ID:
|7005871
|VIRIN:
|220106-A-DP660-810
|Resolution:
|5472x3648
|Size:
|7.84 MB
|Location:
|CAMP BUEHRING, KW
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Mission complete. Task Force Phoenix heads home after 9-month mission in the Middle East [Image 5 of 5], by MAJ Jason Sweeney, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Mission complete. Task Force Phoenix heads home after 9-month mission in the Middle East
