Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Towing a KC-135 [Image 4 of 6]

    Towing a KC-135

    AL UDEID AIR BASE, QATAR

    01.05.2022

    Photo by Senior Airman Noah Coger 

    379th Air Expeditionary Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Jacob Alvarado, 379th Expeditionary Aircraft Maintenance Squadron crew chief, operates an aircraft tug vehicle at Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar, Jan. 05, 2022. The KC-135 is capable of taking off at gross weights of up to 322,500 pounds. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Noah D. Coger)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.05.2022
    Date Posted: 01.08.2022 09:28
    Photo ID: 7005548
    VIRIN: 220105-F-AL900-1332
    Resolution: 5870x3669
    Size: 8.32 MB
    Location: AL UDEID AIR BASE, QA 
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Towing a KC-135 [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Noah Coger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Towing a KC-135
    Towing a KC-135
    Towing a KC-135
    Towing a KC-135
    Towing a KC-135
    Towing a KC-135

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    KC-135 Stratotanker

    Aircraft Maintenance

    TAGS

    Stratotanker
    Repair
    Crew Chief
    KC-135
    Maintenance
    Aircraft Tug

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT