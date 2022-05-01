Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Towing a KC-135 [Image 6 of 6]

    Towing a KC-135

    AL UDEID AIR BASE, QATAR

    01.05.2022

    Photo by Senior Airman Noah Coger 

    379th Air Expeditionary Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Jacob Alvarado, 379th Expeditionary Aircraft Maintenance Squadron crew chief, tightens a cargo loading strut under the tail of a KC-135 Stratotanker aircraft at Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar, Jan. 05, 2022. The strut is propped under the tail of the KC-135 while parked and is meant to prevent the aircraft from tipping. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Noah D. Coger)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.05.2022
    Date Posted: 01.08.2022 09:29
    Photo ID: 7005550
    VIRIN: 220105-F-AL900-1590
    Resolution: 5584x3490
    Size: 7.66 MB
    Location: AL UDEID AIR BASE, QA 
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 2

