Towing a KC-135

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Jacob Alvarado, 379th Expeditionary Aircraft Maintenance Squadron crew chief, tightens a cargo loading strut under the tail of a KC-135 Stratotanker aircraft at Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar, Jan. 05, 2022. The strut is propped under the tail of the KC-135 while parked and is meant to prevent the aircraft from tipping. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Noah D. Coger)

Date Taken: 01.05.2022
Location: AL UDEID AIR BASE, QA