U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Jacob Alvarado, 379th Expeditionary Aircraft Maintenance Squadron crew chief, tightens a cargo loading strut under the tail of a KC-135 Stratotanker aircraft at Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar, Jan. 05, 2022. The strut is propped under the tail of the KC-135 while parked and is meant to prevent the aircraft from tipping. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Noah D. Coger)
|Date Taken:
|01.05.2022
|Date Posted:
|01.08.2022 09:29
|Photo ID:
|7005550
|VIRIN:
|220105-F-AL900-1590
|Resolution:
|5584x3490
|Size:
|7.66 MB
|Location:
|AL UDEID AIR BASE, QA
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|2
This work, Towing a KC-135 [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Noah Coger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
