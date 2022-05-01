Towing a KC-135

U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 379th Expeditionary Aircraft Maintenance Squadron tow a KC-135 Stratotanker aircraft into a maintenance hangar at Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar, Jan. 05, 2022. A cargo deck above the refueling system can hold a mixed load of passengers and cargo, including transport litters and ambulatory patients using patient support pallets during aeromedical evacuations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Noah D. Coger)

