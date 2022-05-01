Towing a KC-135

U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Daniel Pikna, 379th Expeditionary Aircraft Maintenance Squadron crew chief, loosens a nut on an aircraft tug hitch at Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar, Jan. 05, 2022. Depending on its fuel storage configuration, the KC-135 can carry up to 83,000 pounds of cargo. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Noah D. Coger)
