KC-135 Engine Maintenance

U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Michael Radley, 379th Expeditionary Aircraft Maintenance Squadron propulsion specialist, collects tools under the engine of a KC-135 Stratotanker at Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar, Jan. 04, 2022. Propulsion specialists conduct 60-hour inspections to ensure Al Udeid’s fleet of KC-135s are always ready. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Noah D. Coger)

