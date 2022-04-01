KC-135 Engine Maintenance

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Brendan Peterson (left) and Airman 1st Class Michael Radley (right), 379th Expeditionary Aircraft Maintenance Squadron propulsion specialists, service an engine on a KC-135 Stratotanker at Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar, Jan. 04, 2022. The KC-135 Stratotanker provides the core aerial refueling capability for the United States Air Force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Noah D. Coger)

