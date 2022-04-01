Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    KC-135 Engine Maintenance [Image 4 of 6]

    KC-135 Engine Maintenance

    AL UDEID AIR BASE, QATAR

    01.04.2022

    Photo by Senior Airman Noah Coger 

    379th Air Expeditionary Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Brendan Peterson, 379th Expeditionary Aircraft Maintenance Squadron propulsion specialist, services an engine on a KC-135 Stratotanker at Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar, Jan. 04, 2022. Four turbofans, mounted under 35-degree swept wings, power the KC-135 to takeoffs at gross weights of up to 322,500 pounds. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Noah D. Coger)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.04.2022
    Date Posted: 01.08.2022 09:19
    Photo ID: 7005542
    VIRIN: 220104-F-AL900-2159
    Resolution: 6048x3402
    Size: 11.17 MB
    Location: AL UDEID AIR BASE, QA 
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, KC-135 Engine Maintenance [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Noah Coger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    KC-135 Engine Maintenance
    KC-135 Engine Maintenance
    KC-135 Engine Maintenance
    KC-135 Engine Maintenance
    KC-135 Engine Maintenance
    KC-135 Engine Maintenance

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    KC-135 Stratotanker

    Aircraft Maintenance

    TAGS

    Stratotanker
    Engine
    Repair
    Crew Chief
    KC-135
    Maintenance

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT