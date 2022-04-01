U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Brendan Peterson, 379th Expeditionary Aircraft Maintenance Squadron propulsion specialist, services an engine on a KC-135 Stratotanker at Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar, Jan. 04, 2022. Four turbofans, mounted under 35-degree swept wings, power the KC-135 to takeoffs at gross weights of up to 322,500 pounds. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Noah D. Coger)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.04.2022 Date Posted: 01.08.2022 09:19 Photo ID: 7005542 VIRIN: 220104-F-AL900-2159 Resolution: 6048x3402 Size: 11.17 MB Location: AL UDEID AIR BASE, QA Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, KC-135 Engine Maintenance [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Noah Coger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.