U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Michael Radley, 379th Expeditionary Aircraft Maintenance Squadron propulsion specialist, services an engine on a KC-135 Stratotanker at Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar, Jan. 04, 2022. The KC-135 Stratotanker provides the core aerial refueling capability for the United States Air Force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Noah D. Coger)
|Date Taken:
|01.04.2022
|Date Posted:
|01.08.2022 09:19
|Photo ID:
|7005540
|VIRIN:
|220104-F-AL900-2068
|Resolution:
|5926x3704
|Size:
|9.37 MB
|Location:
|AL UDEID AIR BASE, QA
|Web Views:
|11
|Downloads:
|0
This work, KC-135 Engine Maintenance [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Noah Coger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT