    3d Marine Division Squad Competition Day 5 [Image 10 of 28]

    3d Marine Division Squad Competition Day 5

    OKINAWA, JAPAN

    01.07.2022

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Jonathan Willcox 

    3rd Marine Division     

    U.S. Marines with 3d Marine Division conduct the endurance course during the 3d Marine Division Squad Competition at the Jungle Warfare Training Center on Camp Gonsalves, Okinawa, Japan, Jan. 7, 2022. The week-long competition tests jungle survival skills, basic infantry tactics, and excellence in weapons handling. The competition participants are forward-deployed in the Indo-Pacific under 4th Marines, 3d Marine Division, as a part of the Unit Deployment Program. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Jonathan Willcox)

    Japan
    Okinawa
    4th Marine Regiment
    Jungle Warfare Training Center
    3d Marine Division
    3d Marine Division Squad Competition

