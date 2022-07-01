Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    3d Marine Division Squad Competition Day 5 [Image 5 of 28]

    3d Marine Division Squad Competition Day 5

    OKINAWA, JAPAN

    01.07.2022

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Jonathan Willcox 

    3rd Marine Division     

    U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Jonathan Carmona, a rifleman with 3d Light Armored Reconnaissance Battalion, crosses a rope bridge while conducting the endurance course during the 3d Marine Division Squad Competition at the Jungle Warfare Training Center on Camp Gonsalves, Okinawa, Japan, Jan. 7, 2022. The week-long competition tests jungle survival skills, basic infantry tactics, and excellence in weapons handling. The competition participants are forward-deployed in the Indo-Pacific under 4th Marines, 3d Marine Division, as a part of the Unit Deployment Program. Carmona is a native of El Paso, Texas. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Jonathan Willcox)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.07.2022
    Date Posted: 01.08.2022 05:14
    Location: OKINAWA, JP
    TAGS

    Japan
    Okinawa
    4th Marine Regiment
    Jungle Warfare Training Center
    3d Marine Division
    3d Marine Division Squad Competition

