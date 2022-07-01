3d Marine Division Squad Competition Day 5

U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Dawson Langston, a rifleman with 2d Battalion, 8th Marines, crosses a rope bridge while conducting the endurance course during the 3d Marine Division Squad Competition at the Jungle Warfare Training Center on Camp Gonsalves, Okinawa, Japan, Jan. 7, 2022. The week-long competition tests jungle survival skills, basic infantry tactics, and excellence in weapons handling. The competition participants are forward-deployed in the Indo-Pacific under 4th Marines, 3d Marine Division, as a part of the Unit Deployment Program. Langston is a native of Hampton, Georgia. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Jonathan Willcox)

