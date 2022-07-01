3d Marine Division Squad Competition Day 5

U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Tyler Ornelas, a squad leader with 3d Light Armored Reconnaissance Battalion, conducts the endurance course during the 3d Marine Division Squad Competition at the Jungle Warfare Training Center on Camp Gonsalves, Okinawa, Japan, Jan. 7, 2022. The week-long competition tests jungle survival skills, basic infantry tactics, and excellence in weapons handling. The competition participants are forward-deployed in the Indo-Pacific under 4th Marines, 3d Marine Division, as a part of the Unit Deployment Program. Ornelas is a native of Bend, Oregon. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Jonathan Willcox)

