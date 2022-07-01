DLA supports local COVID-19 surge testing in southwest Philly

Residents engage with staff at a new federal COVID-19 surge test site in southwest Philadelphia Jan. 7, 2022. The Defense Logistics Agency Troop Support provided personal protective equipment including surgical masks, KN95 masks and nitrile gloves to support partners including the Federal Emergency Management Agency and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention partner efforts to combat the COVID-19 pandemic nationwide, as well as in our local communities. (FEMA photo by Charlie Elison)

