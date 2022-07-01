Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    DLA supports local COVID-19 surge testing in southwest Philly [Image 2 of 2]

    DLA supports local COVID-19 surge testing in southwest Philly

    PHILADELPHIA, PA, UNITED STATES

    01.07.2022

    Photo by JOHN DWYER 

    Defense Logistics Agency   

    Residents wait in line at a new federal COVID-19 surge test site in southwest Philadelphia Jan. 7, 2022. The Defense Logistics Agency Troop Support provided personal protective equipment including surgical masks, KN95 masks and nitrile gloves to support partners including the Federal Emergency Management Agency and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention partner efforts to combat the COVID-19 pandemic nationwide, as well as in our local communities. (FEMA photo by Charlie Elison)

    Date Taken: 01.07.2022
    Date Posted: 01.07.2022 19:24
    Location: PHILADELPHIA, PA, US 
    Defense Logistics Agency (DLA)

    Department of Defense
    DOD
    FEMA
    Defense Logistics Agency
    Federal Emergency Management Agency
    CDC
    DLA Troop Support
    Centers for Disease Control and Prevention
    strong partnerships
    coronavirus
    COVID-19
    surge test sites

