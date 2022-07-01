DLA supports local COVID-19 surge testing in southwest Philly

Photo By JOHN DWYER | Residents wait in line at a new federal COVID-19 surge test site in southwest...... read more read more Photo By JOHN DWYER | Residents wait in line at a new federal COVID-19 surge test site in southwest Philadelphia Jan. 7, 2022. The Defense Logistics Agency Troop Support provided personal protective equipment including surgical masks, KN95 masks and nitrile gloves to support partners including the Federal Emergency Management Agency and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention partner efforts to combat the COVID-19 pandemic nationwide, as well as in our local communities. (FEMA photo by Charlie Elison) see less | View Image Page

As Southwest Philadelphians line up at the opening of a new federal COVID-19 surge testing site at the Cibotti Recreation Center on 77th Street this afternoon, employees of the Defense Logistics Agency Troop Support can be proud that their hard work is supporting communities in the local area.



DLA Troop Support fulfilled the request for 1,000 surgical masks, 2,000 KN95 masks and 80,000 nitrile gloves January 5, just one day after receiving the request for support, according to the organization’s Whole of Government Division Chief Dorothy O’Connell.



“Our teams have been engaged for nearly two years in strengthening interagency partnerships to support efforts like this, and I’m truly thankful that we’re able to see it in action in our local Philadelphia communities,” DLA Troop Support Commander Army Brig. Gen. Eric Shirley said.



The supported testing site will run seven days a week from 7 a.m. until 5 p.m. for 2-3 weeks, conducing up to 500 PCR tests a day as part of the CDC’s Increasing Community Access to Testing partnership, FEMA Public Affairs representative Charlie Elison said. Test results should be available after 24 hours.



“The site is a true interagency partnership, coordinated and funded by [the Federal Emergency Management Agency], staffed by a [Centers for Disease Control and Prevention] contract, and supported with logistics from the [Department of Defense], all in direct support of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania and City of Philadelphia,” he said.



Philadelphia 2nd District City Councilmember Kenyatta Johnson is also glad for the partnerships and their impact on the district and city.



“I want to thank the Philadelphia Health Department, FEMA, CDC and others for working together to bring a COVID-19 testing site to the southwest Philadelphia portion of the Second Council District,” Johnson said. “As the nation still continues to deal with this pandemic, it is important to work with federal partners to equip and operate COVID-19 surge testing sites as we all work together to combat the pandemic. I also want to thank the federal Defense Logistics Agency Troop Support for providing important supplies in support of this effort."



DLA Troop Support has provided $3.25 million in materiel to 111 surge testing sites across 27 states so far.



Note: Cibotti Recreation Center is located at 2500 S. 77th Street in southwest Philadelphia. For other test sites, residents can visit the city’s COVID-19 site locator page, or see the Department of Health and Human Services page for community based test sites nationwide.