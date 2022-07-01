Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    220107-N-VJ326-1049 [Image 4 of 12]

    220107-N-VJ326-1049

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    01.07.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Malcolm Kelley 

    USS Tripoli (LHA 7)

    220107-N-VJ326-1049 (Jan. 7, 2022) Aviation Support Equipment Technician 2nd Class Virgil Javier, from Long Beach, Calif., performs maintenance on an aircraft tripod jack in the hangar bay aboard amphibious assault ship USS Tripoli (LHA 7), Jan. 7. Tripoli is an America-class amphibious assault ship homeported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Malcolm Kelley)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.07.2022
    Date Posted: 01.07.2022 18:16
    Photo ID: 7005404
    VIRIN: 220107-N-VJ326-1049
    Resolution: 4679x3120
    Size: 1.24 MB
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 220107-N-VJ326-1049 [Image 12 of 12], by PO3 Malcolm Kelley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    220107-N-VJ326-1011
    220107-N-VJ326-1013
    220107-N-VJ326-1021
    220107-N-VJ326-1049
    220107-N-VJ326-1063
    220107-N-VJ326-1075
    220107-N-VJ326-1082
    220107-N-VJ326-1113
    220107-N-VJ326-1118
    220107-N-VJ326-1124
    220107-N-VJ326-1132
    220107-N-VJ326-1143

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    amphibious assault ship
    USS Tripoli
    LHA 7

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT