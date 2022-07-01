220107-N-VJ326-1049 (Jan. 7, 2022) Aviation Support Equipment Technician 2nd Class Virgil Javier, from Long Beach, Calif., performs maintenance on an aircraft tripod jack in the hangar bay aboard amphibious assault ship USS Tripoli (LHA 7), Jan. 7. Tripoli is an America-class amphibious assault ship homeported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Malcolm Kelley)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.07.2022 Date Posted: 01.07.2022 18:16 Photo ID: 7005404 VIRIN: 220107-N-VJ326-1049 Resolution: 4679x3120 Size: 1.24 MB Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 220107-N-VJ326-1049 [Image 12 of 12], by PO3 Malcolm Kelley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.