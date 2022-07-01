220107-N-VJ326-1011 (Jan. 7, 2022) Chief Operations Specialist Vu Phung is piped ashore on the quarterdeck aboard amphibious assault ship USS Tripoli (LHA 7), Jan. 7. Tripoli is an America-class amphibious assault ship homeported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Malcolm Kelley)
