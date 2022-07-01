220107-N-VJ326-1013 (Jan. 7, 2022) USS Tripoli Command Master Chief Matthew Logsdon, right, bids Chief Operations Specialist Vu Phung farewell during a piping ashore ceremony on the quarterdeck aboard amphibious assault ship USS Tripoli (LHA 7), Jan. 7. Tripoli is an America-class amphibious assault ship homeported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Malcolm Kelley)
|Date Taken:
|01.07.2022
|Date Posted:
|01.07.2022 18:16
|Photo ID:
|7005402
|VIRIN:
|220107-N-VJ326-1013
|Resolution:
|5071x3381
|Size:
|1.58 MB
|Location:
|SAN DIEGO, CA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 220107-N-VJ326-1013 [Image 12 of 12], by PO3 Malcolm Kelley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
