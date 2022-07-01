Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    220107-N-VJ326-1082 [Image 7 of 12]

    220107-N-VJ326-1082

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    01.07.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Malcolm Kelley 

    USS Tripoli (LHA 7)

    220107-N-VJ326-1082 (Jan. 7, 2022) Sailors participate in an aircraft firefighting drill on the flight deck aboard amphibious assault ship USS Tripoli (LHA 7), Jan. 7. Tripoli is an America-class amphibious assault ship homeported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Malcolm Kelley)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.07.2022
    Date Posted: 01.07.2022 18:16
    VIRIN: 220107-N-VJ326-1082
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US 
    TAGS

    amphibious assault ship
    USS Tripoli
    LHA 7

