52nd Brigade Engineer Battalion Change of Command Ceremony

Command Sgt. Maj. Matthew Lashley speaks to soldiers of 52nd Brigade Engineer Battalion after the battalion’s change of command ceremony, Jan. 7, 2022 at Fort Carson, Colo. The 52nd Brigade Engineer Battalion conducts engineering, communications, and military intelligence operations in support of 2nd Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division. U.S. Army photo by Maj. Jason Elmore.

