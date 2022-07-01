Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    52nd Brigade Engineer Battalion Change of Command Ceremony [Image 5 of 7]

    52nd Brigade Engineer Battalion Change of Command Ceremony

    FORT CARSON, CO, UNITED STATES

    01.07.2022

    Photo by Maj. Jason Elmore 

    2nd Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division Public Affairs

    Lt. Col. Kevin Siegrist stands before the Fort Carson Mounted Color Guard during a change of command ceremony for 52nd Brigade Engineer Battalion, 2nd Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division, Jan. 7, 2022 at Fort Carson, Colo. The 52nd Brigade Engineer Battalion conducts engineering, communications, and military intelligence operations in support of 2nd Stryker Brigade. U.S. Army photo by Maj. Jason Elmore.

    Date Taken: 01.07.2022
    Date Posted: 01.07.2022 17:00
    Photo ID: 7005380
    VIRIN: 220107-A-JZ147-005
    engineers
    change of command

