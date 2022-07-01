52nd Brigade Engineer Battalion Change of Command Ceremony

Lt. Col. Benjamin Hassell (middle) accepts the unit colors from Col. Andy Kiser (left) signifying his assumption of command during a change of command ceremony for 52nd Brigade Engineer Battalion, 2nd Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division, Jan. 7, 2022 at Fort Carson, Colo. The 52nd Brigade Engineer Battalion conducts engineering, communications, and military intelligence operations in support of 2nd Stryker Brigade. U.S. Army photo by Maj. Jason Elmore.

