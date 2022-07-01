52nd Brigade Engineer Battalion Change of Command Ceremony

Soldiers assigned to Delta Company, 52nd Brigade Engineer Battalion, 2nd Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division stand in formation during a battalion change of command ceremony, Jan. 7, 2022 at Fort Carson, Colo. Delta company conducts intelligence operations to support Brigade operations. U.S. Army photo by Maj. Jason Elmore.
|Date Taken:
|01.07.2022
|Date Posted:
|01.07.2022 17:01
|Photo ID:
|7005376
|VIRIN:
|220107-A-JZ147-001
|Resolution:
|3201x1994
|Size:
|1.5 MB
|Location:
|FORT CARSON, CO, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|1
