    National Guard reports for duty at Defense Supply Center Columbus to aid Ohio hospitals amid COVID surge [Image 4 of 6]

    National Guard reports for duty at Defense Supply Center Columbus to aid Ohio hospitals amid COVID surge

    COLUMBUS, OH, UNITED STATES

    01.06.2022

    Photo by Shannon Mormon 

    Defense Logistics Agency Land and Maritime

    Members of the Ohio National Guard reported for duty at the Defense Supply Center Columbus Jan. 6 to aid the state’s hospitals during the current surge in COVID-19 hospitalizations. Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine has authorized the activation of 2,300 members since mid-December to provide clinical and non-clinical medical support across the state. In Central Ohio, guard members will assist at several local hospitals and COVID-19 testing sites.

    Ohio National Guard
    Defense Logistics Agency
    DLA Land and Maritime
    Defense Supply Center Columbus
    COVID-19
    COVID

