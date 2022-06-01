=National Guard reports for duty at Defense Supply Center Columbus to aid Ohio hospitals amid COVID surge

Members of the Ohio National Guard reported for duty at the Defense Supply Center Columbus Jan. 6 to aid the state’s hospitals during the current surge in COVID-19 hospitalizations. Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine has authorized the activation of 2,300 members since mid-December to provide clinical and non-clinical medical support across the state. In Central Ohio, guard members will assist at several local hospitals and COVID-19 testing sites.

