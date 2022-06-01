=National Guard reports for duty at Defense Supply Center Columbus to aid Ohio hospitals amid COVID surge

Defense Logistics Agency Land and Maritime Commander Navy Rear Adm. Kristen Fabry and Ohio National Guard Adjutant General Major General John C. Harris, Jr. accompanied Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine and his wife, Fran, during a visit with members of the Ohio National Guard Jan. 6 at the Defense Supply Center Columbus. Guard members are reporting for duty to aid the state's hospitals during the current surge in COVID-19 hospitalizations. Fabry serves in a dual role as commander of the Defense Supply Center Columbus, a 550-acre complex in Whitehall, Ohio, supporting 26 tenant organizations including National Guard and Army Reserve units.

