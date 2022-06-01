=National Guard reports for duty at Defense Supply Center Columbus to aid Ohio hospitals amid COVID surge

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine and his wife, Fran, visited the Defense Supply Center Columbus Jan. 6 to meet with members of the Ohio National Guard who are reporting for duty to aid hospitals during the current surge in COVID-19 hospitalizations. DeWine has authorized the activation of 2,300 guard members since mid-December to help with COVID-related hospital staffing issues.
