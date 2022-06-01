Members of the Ohio National Guard reported to the Defense Supply Center Columbus Jan. 6 as part of a statewide activation authorized by Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine to aid hospitals during the current surge in COVID-19 hospitalizations. The supply center in Whitehall, Ohio, is commanded by the Defense Logistics Agency Land and Maritime and is home to 26 tenant organizations including National Guard and Army Reserve units.
|Date Taken:
|01.06.2022
|Date Posted:
|01.07.2022 10:37
|Photo ID:
|7005080
|VIRIN:
|220106-D-PJ986-6802
|Resolution:
|2100x1401
|Size:
|2.23 MB
|Location:
|COLUMBUS, OH, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, National Guard reports for duty at Defense Supply Center Columbus to aid Ohio hospitals amid COVID surge [Image 6 of 6], by Shannon Mormon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT