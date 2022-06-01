=National Guard reports for duty at Defense Supply Center Columbus to aid Ohio hospitals amid COVID surge

Members of the Ohio National Guard reported to the Defense Supply Center Columbus Jan. 6 as part of a statewide activation authorized by Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine to aid hospitals during the current surge in COVID-19 hospitalizations. The supply center in Whitehall, Ohio, is commanded by the Defense Logistics Agency Land and Maritime and is home to 26 tenant organizations including National Guard and Army Reserve units.

Date Taken: 01.06.2022