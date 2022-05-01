Vice Chief of Space Operations Gen. David D. Thompson poses with staff and members at The Army and Navy Club in Washington, D.C. during a reception welcoming members of the U.S. Space Force to join the club, Jan. 5, 2022. (U.S. Air Force photo by Eric Dietrich)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.05.2022 Date Posted: 01.07.2022 08:22 Photo ID: 7004968 VIRIN: 220105-F-LE393-0237 Resolution: 3000x1996 Size: 1.19 MB Location: WASHINGTON, DC, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USSF welcome reception at Army and Navy Club [Image 6 of 6], by Eric Dietrich, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.