USSF welcome reception at Army and Navy Club

Vice Chief of Space Operations Gen. David D. Thompson poses with staff and members at The Army and Navy Club in Washington, D.C. during a reception welcoming members of the U.S. Space Force to join the club, Jan. 5, 2022. (U.S. Air Force photo by Eric Dietrich)
|Date Taken:
|01.05.2022
|Date Posted:
|01.07.2022 08:22
|Photo ID:
|7004968
|VIRIN:
|220105-F-LE393-0237
|Resolution:
|3000x1996
|Size:
|1.19 MB
|Location:
|WASHINGTON, DC, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
