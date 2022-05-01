Guests applaud Vice Chief of Space Operations Gen. David D. Thompson after he made remarks at The Army and Navy Club in Washington, D.C. during a reception welcoming members of the U.S. Space Force to join the club, Jan. 5, 2022. Thompson spoke about the mission of the Space Force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Eric Dietrich)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.05.2022 Date Posted: 01.07.2022 08:22 Photo ID: 7004967 VIRIN: 220105-F-LE393-0233 Resolution: 3000x1996 Size: 1.03 MB Location: WASHINGTON, DC, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USSF welcome reception at Army and Navy Club [Image 6 of 6], by Eric Dietrich, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.