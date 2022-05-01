Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USSF welcome reception at Army and Navy Club [Image 3 of 6]

    USSF welcome reception at Army and Navy Club

    WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES

    01.05.2022

    Photo by Eric Dietrich 

    Secretary of the Air Force Public Affairs     

    Vice Chief of Space Operations Gen. David D. Thompson makes remarks at The Army and Navy Club in Washington, D.C. during a reception welcoming members of the U.S. Space Force to join the club, Jan. 5, 2022. Thompson spoke about the mission of the Space Force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Eric Dietrich)

    This work, USSF welcome reception at Army and Navy Club, by Eric Dietrich, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

