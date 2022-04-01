U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcon pilots assigned to the 480th Fighter Squadron at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, greet each other after arriving at Łask Air Base, Poland, January 4, 2022. WING units routinely train for rapid response operations, keeping Airmen, equipment and capabilities ready for any contingency. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Senior Airman Ali Stewart)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.04.2022 Date Posted: 01.07.2022 04:14 Photo ID: 7004777 VIRIN: 220104-F-FW957-1221 Resolution: 5568x3712 Size: 14.07 MB Location: LASK AIR BASE, PL Web Views: 2 Downloads: 2 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, U.S. F-16s strengthen Air Policing mission with long-planned Poland deployment [Image 7 of 7], by SrA Ali Stewart, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.