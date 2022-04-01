U.S. F-16s strengthen Air Policing mission with long-planned Poland deployment

A U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcon assigned to the 480th Fighter Squadron at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, sits on an apron after arriving at Łask Air Base, Poland, January 4, 2022. WING units routinely train for rapid response operations, keeping Airmen, equipment and capabilities ready for any contingency. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Capt. Kevyn Kaler)

