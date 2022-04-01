A U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcon crew chief assigned to the 480th Fighter Squadron at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, marshalls an aircraft at Łask Air Base, Poland, January 4, 2022. Enhanced Air Policing is a specific assurance measure to demonstrate NATO’s solidarity, collective resolve, and its ability to adapt and scale its defensive missions/deterrence posture. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Senior Airman Ali Stewart)
|Date Taken:
|01.04.2022
|Date Posted:
|01.07.2022 04:14
|Photo ID:
|7004773
|VIRIN:
|220104-F-FW957-1193
|Resolution:
|3804x2536
|Size:
|6.95 MB
|Location:
|LASK AIR BASE, PL
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|2
U.S. F-16s strengthen Air Policing mission with long-planned Poland deployment, by SrA Ali Stewart
