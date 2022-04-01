Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    U.S. F-16s strengthen Air Policing mission with long-planned Poland deployment [Image 2 of 7]

    U.S. F-16s strengthen Air Policing mission with long-planned Poland deployment

    LASK AIR BASE, POLAND

    01.04.2022

    Photo by Senior Airman Ali Stewart 

    52nd Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    A U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcon crew chief assigned to the 480th Fighter Squadron at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, marshalls an aircraft at Łask Air Base, Poland, January 4, 2022. Enhanced Air Policing is a specific assurance measure to demonstrate NATO’s solidarity, collective resolve, and its ability to adapt and scale its defensive missions/deterrence posture. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Senior Airman Ali Stewart)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.04.2022
    Date Posted: 01.07.2022 04:14
    Photo ID: 7004773
    VIRIN: 220104-F-FW957-1193
    Resolution: 3804x2536
    Size: 6.95 MB
    Location: LASK AIR BASE, PL
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. F-16s strengthen Air Policing mission with long-planned Poland deployment [Image 7 of 7], by SrA Ali Stewart, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    U.S. F-16s strengthen Air Policing mission with long-planned Poland deployment
    U.S. F-16s strengthen Air Policing mission with long-planned Poland deployment
    U.S. F-16s strengthen Air Policing mission with long-planned Poland deployment
    U.S. F-16s strengthen Air Policing mission with long-planned Poland deployment
    U.S. F-16s strengthen Air Policing mission with long-planned Poland deployment
    U.S. F-16s strengthen Air Policing mission with long-planned Poland deployment
    U.S. F-16s strengthen Air Policing mission with long-planned Poland deployment

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    NATO
    EUCOM
    USAF
    USAFE-AFAFRICA

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT