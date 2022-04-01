U.S. F-16s strengthen Air Policing mission with long-planned Poland deployment

U.S. Air Force Airmen from the 52nd Aircraft Maintenance Squadron at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, prepare to recieve an aircraft at Łask Air Base, Poland, January 4, 2022. Enhanced Air Policing is a specific assurance measure to demonstrate NATO’s solidarity, collective resolve, and its ability to adapt and scale its defensive missions/deterrence posture. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Capt. Kevyn Kaler)

