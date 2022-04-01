Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. F-16s strengthen Air Policing mission with long-planned Poland deployment [Image 4 of 7]

    U.S. F-16s strengthen Air Policing mission with long-planned Poland deployment

    LASK AIR BASE, POLAND

    01.04.2022

    Photo by Capt. Kevyn Kaler 

    52nd Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Airmen from the 52nd Aircraft Maintenance Squadron at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, prepare to recieve an aircraft at Łask Air Base, Poland, January 4, 2022. Enhanced Air Policing is a specific assurance measure to demonstrate NATO’s solidarity, collective resolve, and its ability to adapt and scale its defensive missions/deterrence posture. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Capt. Kevyn Kaler)

    Date Taken: 01.04.2022
    Location: LASK AIR BASE, PL
    NATO
    EUCOM
    USAF
    USAFE-AFAFRICA

