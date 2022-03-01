Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Weathermen Keep Radar Going

    Weathermen Keep Radar Going

    ALI AL SALEM AIR BASE, KUWAIT

    01.03.2022

    Photo by Senior Airman Michael Murphy 

    386th Air Expeditionary Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Jakob Savage (left), and USAF Staff Sgt. Daniel Sullivan, both weather forecasters assigned to the 407th Expeditionary Operations Support Squadron, ascend an aircraft hangar at Ali Al Salem Air Base, Kuwait, Jan. 3, 2022. Sullivan and Savage conducted a monthly inspection of a Portable Doppler Radar, which is used to forecast weather within ASAB’s immediate area. The 407th EOSS Weather Flight is responsible for identifying any weather changes that would impede joint and coalition aircraft, and base service members from conducting duties. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Michael S. Murphy)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.03.2022
    Date Posted: 01.07.2022 01:35
    Photo ID: 7004720
    VIRIN: 220103-F-SP573-1028
    Resolution: 3000x1984
    Size: 1.99 MB
    Location: ALI AL SALEM AIR BASE, KW 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Weathermen Keep Radar Going [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Michael Murphy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    weather
    386th AEW
    Ali Al Salem Air Base

