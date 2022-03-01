Weathermen Keep Radar Going

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Jakob Savage (left), and USAF Staff Sgt. Daniel Sullivan, both weather forecasters assigned to the 407th Expeditionary Operations Support Squadron, ascend an aircraft hangar at Ali Al Salem Air Base, Kuwait, Jan. 3, 2022. Sullivan and Savage conducted a monthly inspection of a Portable Doppler Radar, which is used to forecast weather within ASAB’s immediate area. The 407th EOSS Weather Flight is responsible for identifying any weather changes that would impede joint and coalition aircraft, and base service members from conducting duties. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Michael S. Murphy)

