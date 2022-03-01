Weathermen Keep Radar Going

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Daniel Sullivan, a weather forecaster assigned to the 407th Expeditionary Operations Support Squadron, replaces a filter on a Portable Doppler Radar at Ali Al Salem Air Base, Kuwait, Jan. 3, 2022. The monthly inspection includes filter changes, affirmation of distances to local landmarks and cleaning the radar. The 407th EOSS Weather Flight is responsible for identifying any weather changes that would impede joint and coalition aircraft, and base service members from conducting duties. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Michael S. Murphy)

